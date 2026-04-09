Halifax’s University of King’s College averts faculty strike

A faculty strike at Halifax’s University of King’s College has been averted.
King’s vice-president Tim Currie said in a statement on Thursday that the school’s board of governors and the teachers’ association reached a new collective agreement and ratified it Wednesday.
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The faculty association said strike action could have begun in the morning after conciliation failed to produce a deal earlier this week.
Details of the agreement at the roughly one-thousand student school — known for its journalism program — were not released.
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The association has said previously that its members are the worst-paid full-time instructors in Atlantic Canada.
Currie says classes and other academic activities will now continue as planned.
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