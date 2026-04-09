Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Halifax’s University of King’s College averts faculty strike

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2026 10:15 am
1 min read
The University of King's College logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
The University of King's College logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A faculty strike at Halifax’s University of King’s College has been averted.

King’s vice-president Tim Currie said in a statement on Thursday that the school’s board of governors and the teachers’ association reached a new collective agreement and ratified it Wednesday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The faculty association said strike action could have begun in the morning after conciliation failed to produce a deal earlier this week.

Details of the agreement at the roughly one-thousand student school — known for its journalism program — were not released.

The association has said previously that its members are the worst-paid full-time instructors in Atlantic Canada.

Currie says classes and other academic activities will now continue as planned.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices