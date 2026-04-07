Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew mentions possible gas-tax cut in question period

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has told the legislature his government might cut the provincial fuel tax, but it’s not clear how seriously he is considering it.

Kinew recently said his temporary, one-year suspension of the provincial fuel tax in 2024 was the most important thing ever done by a provincial government in Manitoba.

The comment was met with criticism from some who said governments have made other, more significant achievements in the province’s history.

The NDP government brought back the fuel tax in 2025 at a reduced rate, and is facing calls from some people to cut the fuel tax again now that gas prices are rising sharply.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The price at the pumps in Winnipeg is currently fluctuating around $1.70 a litre.

In question period, Kinew was responding to questions about federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives when he raised, unprompted, the idea of another fuel-tax cut.

Story continues below advertisement

“All the member opposite can talk about is Avi Lewis,” Kinew said, referring to Tory Leader Obby Khan.

“But here in Manitoba, we’re focused on you. We cut the gas tax once. Maybe we’ll do it again,” Kinew said. He added that the government has already announced a tax cut on more food at grocery stores in its recent budget.

Kinew was not made available to talk to reporters afterward.

Khan said it’s hard to know whether Kinew meant what he said, given that Kinew has at times mused about calling an early election and later downplayed the possibility.

“He talks in the chamber a lot. He says things and there’s no backup on them,” Khan said.