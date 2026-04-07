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Canada

Prairie Fire Culinary Challenge was like Master Chef in Saskatoon

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 8:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2026 Prairie Fire Culinary Challenge'
2026 Prairie Fire Culinary Challenge
WATCH: While not quite like being under the pressure of Gordon Ramsey, up and coming chefs got to feel the heat at the Prairie Fire Culinary Challenge in Saskatoon.
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It’s like Master Chef Canada, with eight culinary students and alumni from Saskatchewan Polytechnic competing for the win.

The Prairie Fire Culinary Challenge is on and bringing chefs from popular Saskatoon restaurants like Prairie Sun Brewery, The Old Stone Inn, Hearth Restaurant and Odla to mentor young chefs.

“They have to work together as a team, the two of them, and there’s really a big part of mentorship involved in what they’re doing today,” said Chef Anthony McCarthy, founder of Prairie Fire.

“They have to prepare an amuse, which came from the black box you saw revealed a short while ago. And then from there they have to prepare a three-course meal. That three-course meal consists of an appetizer, a main, and a dessert.”

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Ahead of the competition, chefs were able to collaborate and decide what they would be making for their three main courses.

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But they went in blind and not knowing what their main ingredient for the amuse would be, coming from the black box.

Once revealed, they had 20 minutes to decide what they would be making.

“We have no idea what we’re getting ourselves into,” said Pacey Jones, a young chef and Sous Chef at Loqui.

Jones says this fast-paced setting helps her expand her skills. “They help with time management, building menus, especially for young chefs it’s something that can be harder,” she says.

“So, this has been really helpful for me, especially, especially learning from a new chef.”

Each team is making a total of 45 plates, and the winner will be competing in the Culinary Federation National Conference in Ontario.

Watch above for more on what the next wave of culinary talent were dishing up.

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