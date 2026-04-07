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April 11 – Harmony At Rutherford

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted April 7, 2026 4:00 pm
1 min read
April 11 – Harmony At Rutherford - image View image in full screen
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Harmony at Rutherford is dedicated to providing elevated senior living. Don’t miss the upcoming Open House at Harmony At Rutherford this Saturday, where you can tour the last few remaining vacant suites AND enjoy complimentary refreshments!

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Join 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts on Saturday, April 10th with guests from Harmony at Rutherford discussing their spacious suites, engaging activities, and the Harmony Dining Club.

Harmony at Rutherford, where you can do what you want, when you want!

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