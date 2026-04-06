Drainville gets some cabinet support as Quebec race for premier nears finish line

Send this page to someone via email

Three Quebec cabinet ministers are throwing their support behind Bernard Drainville with less than one week to go in the race to replace outgoing Premier François Legault.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, Health Minister Sonia Bélanger and Transport Minister Jonatan Julien announced Monday they’re endorsing Drainville in the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race.

Drainville has positioned himself as the candidate best suited to defend Quebec identity and to adopt a stricter immigration policy.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His only rival, Christine Fréchette, has campaigned as the more centrist candidate by focusing on economic issues.

Fréchette has been leading in the polls but Drainville says the polling companies don’t have access to the voters who matter in this race — the members of the CAQ party.

Julien says he was impressed by Drainville’s performance in the leadership debates and says others in the party feel the same way.

Story continues below advertisement

Fréchette has the support of 16 cabinet ministers, including the current finance, immigration, public security, culture and environment ministers.

The CAQ is scheduled to choose a new leader on Sunday.