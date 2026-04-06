Raptors sign guard Tyreke Key to 10-day contract

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed guard Tyreke Key to a 10-day contract Monday.

The six-foot-two, 207-pound Key averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 24.5 minutes in 47 games (16 starts) with Raptors 905 this season.

He scored in double figures in 33 games, including 20 or more points 13 times.

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Key, of Celina, Tenn., joined the 905 before the start of the 2024-25 season following one year in Belgium (2023-24).

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He played collegiately at Indiana State (2017-21) before transferring to Tennessee as a fifth-year senior (2022-23).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2026.