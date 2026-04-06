Raptors sign guard Tyreke Key to 10-day contract

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed guard Tyreke Key to a 10-day contract Monday.
The six-foot-two, 207-pound Key averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 24.5 minutes in 47 games (16 starts) with Raptors 905 this season.
He scored in double figures in 33 games, including 20 or more points 13 times.
Key, of Celina, Tenn., joined the 905 before the start of the 2024-25 season following one year in Belgium (2023-24).
Get daily National news
He played collegiately at Indiana State (2017-21) before transferring to Tennessee as a fifth-year senior (2022-23).
- 8 years after Humboldt Broncos tragedy, work continues on permanent memorial
- Call Of The Wilde: New Jersey Devils shutout the Montreal Canadiens
- Montreal returns to NHL playoffs, 1st Canadian team to clinch playoff spot this year
- ‘Goosebumps’: Taber, Alta. celebrates $250K win in Kraft Hockeyville contest
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2026.
Write a comment