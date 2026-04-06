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Sports

Raptors sign guard Tyreke Key to 10-day contract

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2026 12:28 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed guard Tyreke Key to a 10-day contract Monday.

The six-foot-two, 207-pound Key averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 24.5 minutes in 47 games (16 starts) with Raptors 905 this season.

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He scored in double figures in 33 games, including 20 or more points 13 times.

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Key, of Celina, Tenn., joined the 905 before the start of the 2024-25 season following one year in Belgium (2023-24).

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He played collegiately at Indiana State (2017-21) before transferring to Tennessee as a fifth-year senior (2022-23).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2026.

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