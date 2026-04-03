B.C. mother and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas have been released

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


9 comments

  1. Knotrofous
    April 4, 2026 at 2:49 pm

    Not the norm. Maybe keep a COPY of your docs on your person if you are worried!

  2. Pheesees
    April 4, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    A, the orange monster’s actions speak for themselves.

  3. A
    April 4, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Wilson, thank you for your comment. Many lib/ndp are so stuck on “orange man bad” they don’t see what’s right in front of their faces.

  4. Wilson
    April 3, 2026 at 11:08 pm

    What click bait and feeding the sensationalism around ICE. The woman is married to a registered sex offender and was denied immigration status because of it. She tried to skirt the law and had it blow up in her face.

  5. Bono
    April 3, 2026 at 7:32 pm

    I have no sympathy for her.

  6. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 7:14 pm

    They goose-stepped them to the airport

  7. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    CPS needs to investigate this woman for exposing her developmentally disabled child to a registered offender.

  8. Jim Osborne
    April 3, 2026 at 5:26 pm

    Cruelty is the hallmark of ICE and BPS

  9. Bill Razmaz
    April 3, 2026 at 4:07 pm

    illegal immigrant to US released by ICE. a criminal.

    got it.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

B.C. mother and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas have been released

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas'
B.C. woman and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas
ORIGINAL STORY: A B.C. woman and her seven-year-old autistic daughter have been detained by ICE agents in Texas. She is married to an American and has been living in the U.S. for five years. But as Victoria Femia reports, her road to attaining status in that country has not been a smooth one – Mar 20, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former Penticton mother and her seven-year-old daughter have now been released from ICE detention in Texas, more than two weeks after they were detained.

On March 14, Tania Warner and her daughter Ayla were stopped at a Customs and Border Patrol checkpoint and taken to a processing facility for deportation.

They were both born in B.C. but have been living in Texas with Warner’s husband for the past five years.

In an update posted on X on Thursday, Amelia Boultbee, the Independent MLA who represents Penticton-Summerland, said that the mother and daughter were released at 1 p.m.

She said the duo’s bond hearing took place “significantly faster” as a result of the public pressure surrounding the case.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Thank you to everyone who spread awareness of this case, donated money, and sent your support and well wishes to the family,” Boultbee wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your kindness and willingness to speak loudly against injustice and oppression made a difference.”

Click to play video: 'Update from B.C. mother detained by ICE'
Update from B.C. mother detained by ICE

Warner described the conditions inside the ICE detention centre in Texas as being similar to “prison.”

Warner had applied for immigration four years ago, but was denied because her husband is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas due to an incident from when he was a teenager.

Warner said their lawyer found a way to self-sponsor and his name is not attached to any of his wife’s or stepdaughter’s documents.

Immigration lawyer and policy analyst Richard Kurland, who is based in Vancouver and not directly connected to the case, said that even if Canadians have their paperwork up to date, they are still in jeopardy in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

“For any reason, the American immigration system can question your documents,” he said.

“Until those questions are answered, you may find yourself in a detention centre.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices