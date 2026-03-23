‘Prison conditions’: B.C. mom says of U.S. detention centre in Texas

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A B.C. mother being held with her daughter in a U.S. immigration and detention centre has provided an update about their ordeal.

In a statement, Tania Warner says she and her seven-year-old daughter Ayla are now being held at a processing centre in Dilley, Texas.

Warner also that she and her daughter are being “subjected to prison conditions.”

She said Ayla, who is on the autism spectrum, is struggling with over-stimulation, stress and a disruption to her routines.

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They were both born in B.C. but have been living in Texas with Tania’s husband for the past five years.

On March 14, they were stopped at a Customs and Border Patrol checkpoint and taken to a processing facility for deportation.

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2:22 B.C. woman and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas

Global Affairs Canada has said it is aware of many cases of Canadians detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and has received several requests for help.