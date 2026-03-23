Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Jim Bonner
    March 23, 2026 at 7:46 pm

    So you were in the USE Illegally and now are being treated like a criminal?

    you dont say…

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Prison conditions’: B.C. mom says of U.S. detention centre in Texas

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Update from B.C. mother detained by ICE'
Update from B.C. mother detained by ICE
A B.C. mother, who is being held with her daughter in a U.S. immigration detention centre, has provided an update about their ordeal. They are still being held there.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. mother being held with her daughter in a U.S. immigration and detention centre has provided an update about their ordeal.

In a statement, Tania Warner says she and her seven-year-old daughter Ayla are now being held at a processing centre in Dilley, Texas.

Warner also that she and her daughter are being “subjected to prison conditions.”

She said Ayla, who is on the autism spectrum, is struggling with over-stimulation, stress and a disruption to her routines.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They were both born in B.C. but have been living in Texas with Tania’s husband for the past five years.

On March 14, they were stopped at a Customs and Border Patrol checkpoint and taken to a processing facility for deportation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas'
B.C. woman and 7-year-old daughter detained by ICE in Texas

Global Affairs Canada has said it is aware of many cases of Canadians detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and has received several requests for help.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices