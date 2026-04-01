Advocates say rising minimum wages still fall short across Canada

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With the fiscal year ending, Atlantic provinces and federally-regulated employers will be implementing new minimum wages. Meanwhile, most other provinces across Canada are preparing for their annual increases.

Advocates and minimum wage workers, however, say none of these new rates are sufficient, due to the rising cost of living.

“When we talk about affordability, it’s obviously the cost that a consumer pays when they’re filling their tank full of gas or buying food, paying rent, and so on,” said Andrew Stevens, an associate professor at the University of Regina’s faculty of business administration.

“But the other side of that is that the wages and incomes are not catching up or meeting what it takes to actually get up in the morning, go to work, have a life, pay your bills, and afford accommodation,” Stevens explained.

Minimum wage workers in Nova Scotia will earn a quarter more per hour when the rate increases to $16.75 on Wednesday. It will increase again to $17 this October.

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“This increase means more money in the pockets of hard-working Nova Scotians to help pay for groceries, rent, and everyday expenses,” said the province’s Minister of Labour, Skills, and Immigration, Nolan Young.

However, critics from the province disagree. In a news release, the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour said workers are not approaching a livable wage, which was said to be $27.60 an hour in a 2025 report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

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Nova Scotia’s livable wage was the highest of the eastern provinces, according to the centre’s report. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it was reported to be $25.31 and Prince Edward Island’s was $22.77.

Both provinces will see increases to their minimum wages on Wednesday. Newfoundland’s hourly rate will reach $16.35, and the island’s will be $17.

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New Brunswick’s livable wage, as calculated by the Human Development Council, is almost $10 more than the newly implemented $15.90.

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Alberta’s minimum wage will remain stagnant at $15, as it has since 2018.

“Hopefully things get better so we can provide more for our families,” said Edward Esbirdu, a housekeeping attendant who works for minimum wage in Calgary.

He said that he relies on overtime during tourist seasons, but the quieter periods of fall and winter can be difficult.

“Right now, because of all the price hikes — for example, the groceries and the (gas) — I think that it’s important to somehow balance the amount of people’s salaries so we can meet ends and make life a little bit better,” Esbirdu explained.

In neighbouring Saskatchewan, the minimum wage will increase to $15.35 this October. That month will also see Manitoba’s rise to $16.40.

“It’s clear that Manitoba has a working poor problem,” said Kevin Rebeck, the president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ report from December 2025, a livable wage for residents of Winnipeg was calculated at $19.77.

“It’s looking really hard for (minimum wage workers). I mean we’re all seeing the price of groceries go up every time we go to the store. We’re all seeing the price of gas go up when we go to the pumps. We’re all seeing rent go up or mortgages,” Rebeck explained.

Quebec’s minimum wage is set to increase to $16.60 in May. Then, the following month, British Columbia’s annual increase is scheduled to hit $18.25.

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This wage is only beaten in the territories. In Nunavut, workers are paid $19.75, and Yukon’s minimum wage will also surpass B.C., reaching $18.51 on Wednesday.

Queen’s Park announced Ontario’s 35-cent increase to its rate, bringing it to $17.95 this October.

Across Canada, the minimum wage for federally managed workers will become $18.15 on Wednesday. This change will apply to those who work in sectors that are managed federally, such as interprovincial transportation and banking.