Advocates say rising minimum wages still fall short across Canada

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6 comments

  1. Janet Jackson
    April 3, 2026 at 7:08 pm

    Alberta Shame on you !
    Alberta needs to step up – NOW- for all Albertans.
    Minimum wage currently $15, as it has since 2018? = poverty or less.
    Singles,couples,seniors & families! are trying to live on this wage!
    Not just teens, etc, like years before, looking for some extra pocket money! ( they need to save for tuition + increases, books, FOOD!
    SOME (not all) of the ‘elite’ so to speak, could lessen THEIR PROFIT incomes off the backs of their employees/ tenants, and such. profits off the low income workers end income.
    Just my opinion.

  2. Bruce Peters
    April 2, 2026 at 7:33 pm

    What is not talked about is that seniors are locked in. For us that is before the HUGE adjustment a few years ago. Because minimum wage also causes price increases and inflation. So increases don’t help that segment of the population. VERY much the reverse.

  3. Steve Byers
    April 2, 2026 at 5:30 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong but in my generation minimum wage jobs were never taken thinking you could actually afford anything decent making that much.
    They were a stepping stone towards getting a better job so you could afford better things.
    It is a great incentive (at least in my generation it was) to better yourself.
    There was a reason you could get that $1.35 burger at McDonalds.

  4. Anonymous
    April 2, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    “When we talk about affordability, it’s obviously the cost that a consumer pays when they’re filling their tank full of gas or buying food, paying rent, and so on,” said Andrew Stevens, an associate professor at the University of Regina’s faculty of business administration.

    These idiots talk about affordability like wages don’t factor in to the final cost of products and services!

    You want life to cost less? Stop advocating for people to be paid ridiculous wages for minimum skill jobs!

  5. Les
    April 2, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    Wages are not the problem. All the carbon taxes, packaging taxes and all the other taxes the liberals have inflicted on Canadians is the REAL problem. Many left voters want to blame grocers, THEY’RE NOT THE PROBLEM!

  6. S Armstrong
    April 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

    Rising minimum wage does nothing when the rest stay flat lined. Everything goes up in response, only those at the top end up with more while everyone else gets further squeezed to the bottom. It only is treating a symptom.. and in doing so ensures more.

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Economy

Advocates say rising minimum wages still fall short across Canada

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 1, 2026 6:13 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Minimum wage rising in Manitoba'
Minimum wage rising in Manitoba
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall, but one group says it's not nearly enough.
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With the fiscal year ending, Atlantic provinces and federally-regulated employers will be implementing new minimum wages. Meanwhile, most other provinces across Canada are preparing for their annual increases.

Advocates and minimum wage workers, however, say none of these new rates are sufficient, due to the rising cost of living.

“When we talk about affordability, it’s obviously the cost that a consumer pays when they’re filling their tank full of gas or buying food, paying rent, and so on,” said Andrew Stevens, an associate professor at the University of Regina’s faculty of business administration.

“But the other side of that is that the wages and incomes are not catching up or meeting what it takes to actually get up in the morning, go to work, have a life, pay your bills, and afford accommodation,” Stevens explained.

Minimum wage workers in Nova Scotia will earn a quarter more per hour when the rate increases to $16.75 on Wednesday. It will increase again to $17 this October.

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“This increase means more money in the pockets of hard-working Nova Scotians to help pay for groceries, rent, and everyday expenses,” said the province’s Minister of Labour, Skills, and Immigration, Nolan Young.

However, critics from the province disagree. In a news release, the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour said workers are not approaching a livable wage, which was said to be $27.60 an hour in a 2025 report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

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Nova Scotia’s livable wage was the highest of the eastern provinces, according to the centre’s report. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it was reported to be $25.31 and Prince Edward Island’s was $22.77.

Both provinces will see increases to their minimum wages on Wednesday. Newfoundland’s hourly rate will reach $16.35, and the island’s will be $17.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Ontario hiking minimum wage to $17.95 on Oct. 1'
Business Matters: Ontario hiking minimum wage to $17.95 on Oct. 1

New Brunswick’s livable wage, as calculated by the Human Development Council, is almost $10 more than the newly implemented $15.90.

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Alberta’s minimum wage will remain stagnant at $15, as it has since 2018.

“Hopefully things get better so we can provide more for our families,” said Edward Esbirdu, a housekeeping attendant who works for minimum wage in Calgary.

He said that he relies on overtime during tourist seasons, but the quieter periods of fall and winter can be difficult.

“Right now, because of all the price hikes — for example, the groceries and the (gas) — I think that it’s important to somehow balance the amount of people’s salaries so we can meet ends and make life a little bit better,” Esbirdu explained.

In neighbouring Saskatchewan, the minimum wage will increase to $15.35 this October. That month will also see Manitoba’s rise to $16.40.

“It’s clear that Manitoba has a working poor problem,” said Kevin Rebeck, the president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ report from December 2025, a livable wage for residents of Winnipeg was calculated at $19.77.

“It’s looking really hard for (minimum wage workers). I mean we’re all seeing the price of groceries go up every time we go to the store. We’re all seeing the price of gas go up when we go to the pumps. We’re all seeing rent go up or mortgages,” Rebeck explained.

Quebec’s minimum wage is set to increase to $16.60 in May. Then, the following month, British Columbia’s annual increase is scheduled to hit $18.25.

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This wage is only beaten in the territories. In Nunavut, workers are paid $19.75, and Yukon’s minimum wage will also surpass B.C., reaching $18.51 on Wednesday.

Queen’s Park announced Ontario’s 35-cent increase to its rate, bringing it to $17.95 this October.

Across Canada, the minimum wage for federally managed workers will become $18.15 on Wednesday. This change will apply to those who work in sectors that are managed federally, such as interprovincial transportation and banking.

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