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Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon ordered to pay accusers $880K

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 11:45 am
1 min read
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon arrives at the courthouse for his civil trial in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon arrives at the courthouse for his civil trial in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Gilbert Rozon, the founder of Just for Laughs, has been ordered to pay a total of more than $880,000 to eight of the nine women who had accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Tremblay awarded the damages in a written decision released today.

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Rozon had been sued for a total of nearly $14 million in civil court for incidents that occurred between 1980 and 2004, during a period when he founded the international comedy festival.

He had denied the allegations and said that the women had formed a coalition against him with the aim of getting rich.

Rozon stepped down from Just for Laughs in 2017 and later sold the company.

The women who had sued Rozon are scheduled to speak with reporters later today.

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