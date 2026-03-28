Drainville, Fréchette square off in second Coalition Avenir Québec leadership debate

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The two candidates vying to replace François Legault as Coalition Avenir Québec leader and Quebec premier are meeting today in a second and final debate.

Bernard Drainville and Christine Fréchette exchanged friendly greetings ahead of the start of the debate in Laval, north of Montreal.

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Both candidates indicated during an early exchange that they were open to more private involvement in the health system, although Fréchette suggested Drainville had changed his mind on the subject.

The debate topics include health and social services, education, security, housing and homelessness, and immigration and identity.

Fréchette, a former economy minister, and Drainville, a former environment minister, are the only two candidates running to replace Legault, who announced in January he was stepping down as leader.

The winner of the leadership contest will be announced April 12.