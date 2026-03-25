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Crime

Police seize illegal, loaded handgun during traffic stop near Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 10:08 am
1 min read
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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Police say they have seized an illegal, loaded handgun after stopping a vehicle under the Cannabis Act in Mississauga, Ont., last week.

Around 8:30 p.m. on March 15, Peel Regional Police said they stopped a vehicle near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive. Officers said during their investigation, they found a loaded handgun in the car.

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There were two people inside the vehicle, both of whom were arrested.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Brampton and a 20-year-old woman from Mississauga both face several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm.

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