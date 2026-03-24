Potable water being restored on 2 BC Ferries after coliform, E. coli found

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BC Ferries says potable water is being restored on two vessels after routine samples of the onboard drinking water were flagged.

The organization did not post any public notifications about the issue; however, Global News got a tip and asked BC Ferries what was happening.

A ferry spokesperson then confirmed that coliform and E. coli were found in potable water samples aboard the Queen of Alberni, which sails between Tsawwassen and Duke Point and the Salish Orca, which serves Comox to Powell River.

In a statement, BC Ferries said that “with notifications, we rely on public health experts to guide the safe operation of our vessels in situations like this. We consulted directly with public health authorities, who confirmed that broader public notification was not required.

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“Public health determines when wider notification is necessary, and we follow that guidance.”

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BC Ferries said there were no reports of any illnesses.

“If that was detected, why not put a public service announcement out so people can actually make an educated guess, should we even get on this BC ferry?,” B.C. transportation critic, Harman Bhangu, said.

“That is a huge concern to me it really troubles me quite a bit.”

While tests were still ongoing, passengers on board the two vessels were able to buy bottled drinks and pre-packaged food only.

2:00 Multiple BC Ferry sailings cancelled due to mechanical problem

There are also reports of brown and turbid freshwater on the Queen of Cumberland, which sails between Swartz Bay and the Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries confirmed that the ship’s systems are now being flushed.