New Brunswick government hoping to restart critical mineral mine south of Fredericton

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The New Brunswick government is looking for a company to reopen a mine that used to be one of North America’s largest producers of the critical mineral antimony.

The former Lake George mine, about 30 kilometres southwest of Fredericton, operated intermittently from 1876 to 1996, according to a government website.

The shiny grey metal is mainly used as a flame retardant, but it is also used in solar panels, lead-acid batteries and more recently in infrared missiles, nuclear weapons and night vision goggles.

“With global supply heavily concentrated in China, there is growing demand for secure and reliable sources (for critical minerals),” the government said in a statement released Tuesday.

“The project represents an opportunity to support domestic supply chains while advancing economic development in the province.”

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As well, the government says bidders must demonstrate their technical expertise, financial capacity and commitment to working with Indigenous communities. Regulatory and environmental reviews are also required.

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Citing a historical technical report, the government said the mine is believed to contain about 800,000 tonnes of antimony-bearing ore. At current prices, the potential value is more than $900 million.

Natural Resources Minister John Herron announced a competitive process for expressions of interest, but said no mineral rights will be awarded until a formal exploration agreement is reached.

“In today’s economic and geopolitical climate, the need for secure, responsibly produced critical minerals has never been greater,” Herron said in a statement.

“New Brunswick is well positioned to meet that demand by attracting investment, supporting responsible development, and strengthening partnerships with Indigenous communities to create long-term economic benefits for New Brunswickers.”

The government says the mine could also contain two other critical minerals: tungsten and molybdenum.

Meanwhile, the province is also moving forward with supporting a plan to develop a tungsten mine near Sisson Brook in northern New Brunswick.

In November, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the project was among the second batch of potentially “nation-building” infrastructure projects to be reviewed on expedited timelines.

Also on the list are critical minerals mines in Ontario and Quebec.

The proposed Sisson open-pit mine is a partnership between Vancouver-based Northcliff Resources and its majority owner, New Zealand’s Todd Corp.

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Tungsten is an exceptionally strong metal used to harden cutting tools and provide strength to parts used in the defence and aerospace industries.

The Sisson project received federal approval in 2017 and has since been granted two extensions for construction deadlines.