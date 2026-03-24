U.S. quadruple amputee—and pro cornhole player—faces murder charges

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A man from Maryland who became the first ever quadruple amputee to compete professionally in the American Cornhole League has been charged as a fugitive and is set to face additional charges, including for alleged murder, local police say.

Dayton Webber, a champion cornhole player who lost all four of his limbs after contracting a bacterial infection that almost killed him in childhood, is accused of killing a passenger in his car during an altercation, Baltimore police said in a Facebook statement on Monday.

View image in full screen This photo provided by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office shows Dayton James Webber, 27, who was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice by police in Albemarle County, Va., on Monday, March 23, 2026. Charles County Sheriff's Office via AP

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Webber was driving his vehicle at about 10:25 p.m. on March 22 when he allegedly fatally shot a front-seat passenger.

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He then asked the other passengers to help pull the victim out of the car, but the witnesses refused, police said.

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Instead, they exited the vehicle and left the scene. Webber then allegedly fled with the victim still in the car. All occupants of the car are known to each other, according to the statement.

Two people who reportedly witnessed the alleged shooting alerted patrolling officers in the area, triggering a search for Webber.

Nearly two hours after Webber fled, police responded to calls of a body in a yard.

Officers located the victim and identified him as Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Va. Webber was found at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a medical issue.

After being released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Webber is awaiting extradition to Charles County, police added, where officials say he will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges.

According to The Guardian, a police spokesperson said it was unknown whether Webber allegedly used a gun with adaptive equipment so a person without hands could operate it, and added that police were not able to search the vehicle where Wells was killed.

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Webber first gained attention in the sporting world in 2010 when ESPN reported on him as a budding wrestler and football player despite not having hands or feet.

Webber signed a professional cornhole contract in 2021 and was later drafted by the American Cornhole League as the first quadruple-amputee player, The Guardian reported.

The cornhole champion was 10 months old when he contracted a severe bacterial infection that necessitated a quadruple amputation of his legs and lower arms.

In a 2023 essay published on NBC’s Today website about his achievements as a professional cornhole player, Webber wrote about coming back from a 16-point deficit to win the state cornhole finals and recalled how the moment confirmed for him that he could become a professional player.

“I knew I could make it as a pro,” he wrote, “It felt amazing to go from underdog to winner.”

Cornhole involves tossing small bags of dried corn at targets cut into wooden platforms.