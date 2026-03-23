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Crime

Man suffers serious injuries after Toronto shooting, 3 suspects sought

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 9:23 am
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting on Sunday night in Toronto.

Around 10 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West after multiple people called to report the sound of gunshots.

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Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said three suspects were seen fleeing the scene. All were male and wore black clothing.

Investigators said they fled on foot and asked anyone with information to contact police.

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