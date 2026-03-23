Man suffers serious injuries after Toronto shooting, 3 suspects sought

A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting on Sunday night in Toronto.
Around 10 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West after multiple people called to report the sound of gunshots.
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Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
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Toronto police said three suspects were seen fleeing the scene. All were male and wore black clothing.
Investigators said they fled on foot and asked anyone with information to contact police.
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