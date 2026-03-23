Vehicles and buildings vandalized overnight in southeast Calgary, 3 youths arrested

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Calgary police are investigating after several residents in the community of Legacy woke up Sunday to find that their vehicles had been vandalized with pink spray paint overnight.

Most of the vehicles that were vandalized were white and were parked on the street along Legacy Main Street, including Gabrielle Obis’s white Mitsubishi.

“When my boyfriend woke me up at 7 [a.m.] and said, ‘You’re not going to like this,’ and I looked out the window and saw it covered in spray paint,” Obis says.

View image in full screen One of many vandalized vehicles in the community of Legacy. Courtesy / Gabrielle Obis

When Global News spoke with Obis, she had already taken her vehicle for a car wash that removed most of the graffiti, but she says it was covered in pink spray paint with inappropriate images and words.

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“It was frosty, which I think helped keep [the paint] moist and it was easier to get off than if it had dried,” she adds.

Along with several vehicles, numerous buildings were also vandalized, including a nearby condo complex and All Saints High School with the Calgary Catholic School District, located on Legacy Village Road Southeast.

View image in full screen The exterior of All Saints High School after it was spray painted. Craig Momney / Global News

View image in full screen A vandalized vehicle parked in the All Saints High School Parking lot. Craig Momney / Global News

According to a social media post by Sgt. Chris Martin, police “found over 20 vehicles and several buildings damaged by spray paint.”

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The plot thickens. We have found over 20 vehicles and several buildings damaged by spray paint. This event will occupy several officers for the next couple of hours as they work to sort it all out, reach property owners, & lay the appropriate charges. pic.twitter.com/CXSaOaW7Pv — Sergeant Chris Martin (@CPSSgtMartin) March 22, 2026

In a separate post, he wrote that police were initially called for a disturbance “with a caller stating that they thought a group of men was attacking/chasing a female. On arrival, it was determined that a group of bystanders had stopped a group of youth from spray painting cars in the area.”

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Calgary police have confirmed that three youths under the age of 18 have been arrested, but there’s no word on any charges as of yet.

“I feel miserable right now,” says Darshan Raval, whose vehicle was parked in the condo complex while he and his wife are visiting Calgary. “It might seem cool to [the vandals] but it’s not at all, it’s very painful to be honest, you know.”

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Martin also posted a comment on Facebook that said a request had been made “to the City of Calgary to have the paint on City of Calgary property cleaned up as soon as possible.”

“[It’s] just devastation,” Legacy resident Sarah Tuchscherer says, “how awful that is, I mean to be vandalized like that, it’s terrible.”