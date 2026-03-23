Vehicles and buildings vandalized overnight in southeast Calgary, 3 youths arrested

Calgary police are investigating after several residents in the community of Legacy woke up Sunday to find that their vehicles had been vandalized with pink spray paint overnight.
Most of the vehicles that were vandalized were white and were parked on the street along Legacy Main Street, including Gabrielle Obis’s white Mitsubishi.
When Global News spoke with Obis, she had already taken her vehicle for a car wash that removed most of the graffiti, but she says it was covered in pink spray paint with inappropriate images and words.
Along with several vehicles, numerous buildings were also vandalized, including a nearby condo complex and All Saints High School with the Calgary Catholic School District, located on Legacy Village Road Southeast.
According to a social media post by Sgt. Chris Martin, police “found over 20 vehicles and several buildings damaged by spray paint.”
In a separate post, he wrote that police were initially called for a disturbance “with a caller stating that they thought a group of men was attacking/chasing a female. On arrival, it was determined that a group of bystanders had stopped a group of youth from spray painting cars in the area.”
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Calgary police have confirmed that three youths under the age of 18 have been arrested, but there’s no word on any charges as of yet.
Martin also posted a comment on Facebook that said a request had been made “to the City of Calgary to have the paint on City of Calgary property cleaned up as soon as possible.”
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