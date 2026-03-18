Police investigating Northeast Calgary fire believed to be suspicious

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Many in a northeast Calgary community say they’ve recently been feeling a bit on edge after a fire over the weekend.

“We always felt it to be safe in this community,” says Manish Ragput, “but now after having this scenario happen we are somehow concerned and alarmed.”

Calgary Fire was called to the 13000 block of Coventry Hills Way NE around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, for a structure fire.

“When our fire crews arrived, they observed some damage on the exterior to the home,” says Alex Kwan, Public Information Officer with Calgary Fire.

“(They) made entry and declared a working fire and found a fire in the basement ceiling.”

Calgary Fire says there were two occupants in the home at the time who were able to get out safely without injury before crews showed up.

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It’s not yet known how the fire started, but Calgary police say they are investigating it as suspicious.

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Global News has obtained surveillance video which appears to show someone walking near the house involved. The person can be seen heading towards the back of the house before walking out of the camera’s view.

Moments later, they’re seen again but this time they’re running from the area after what sounds like an explosion.

Some people who posted on social media have described seeing someone on their surveillance recordings carrying what looked like a fuel container.

Kendra Aaron, who lives nearby, says this latest incident in alarming because “this isn’t the first time this has happened,” recalling a series of fires in the community just a couple months ago.

“I even said to my husband that I was pretty concerned that there might’ve been like arsonist or something in the area because it was so frequent and so random,” Aaron says.

Police haven’t confirmed if Saturday’s fire was arson or if there was a fuel container involved.

View image in full screen Statement from Calgary Police regarding the fire in Coventry Hills.

However, they’re asking anyone with security video of any pedestrians and vehicles that were travelling in and out of the area between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. to give them a call.