Kelowna man who died off Belize coast was killed in a fall: autopsy

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An autopsy has confirmed that a Kelowna man who died on a catamaran off the coast of Belize was killed in a fall.

Thomas David Harman’s body was found last week on board his boat.

A post-mortem examination has now determined that the 72-year-old died as a result of blunt force traumatic injuries after falling from a “height,” the report stated.

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Given that Harman was on board a catamaran at the time, there is speculation that he fell from the sail.

Gregory Soberanis, the commandant of the Belize Coast Guard, said last week that the drifting boat came into contact with a cruise ship that was able to rescue a woman on board, but it could not take the body.

He says days later, the boat was in their jurisdiction and was brought to shore.