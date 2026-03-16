Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. D Osterhout
    March 16, 2026 at 7:12 pm

    Why is Mb opening up this site?
    Ontario and BC did this years ago.
    Now both provinces are closing down all injection sites. Why is Mb a decade behind trying to do something that never worked?
    To our Premier and Wpg Mayor..
    Take an hour or two to see how well this “project” worked in other Canadian provinces.

  2. D Osterhout
    March 16, 2026 at 7:01 pm

    Why is Mb opening this site?
    Ontario and BC did this years ago.
    Now both provinces are closing all their injection sites. Why is Mb always a decade behind ?
    Premier and Wpg Mayor..
    Please take an hour or two and see how well this “project” worked in other Canadian provinces.
    Thank you for your time.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s 1st supervised drug consumption site may not open for months: Kinew

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 6:02 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it could be months before the province’s first supervised drug consumption site could open, weeks after his government indicated a temporary site could soon open its doors.

Kinew told reporters he could not provide a timeline on when the long-promised facility would open because the province is working with a local service provider to determine how users will be connected to treatment, recovery or social service options.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NDP government announced earlier this month that it was looking at setting up a temporary mobile structure at the proposed site in Winnipeg while federal approval is pending for permanent operation and work continues on the existing building.

It had said at the time that it was the fastest way to get something set up, and permanent operation could be in place by next winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew now says the province is taking a step back from this approach and ensuring that different health-care interventions are built within the site before opening.

The government has said a supervised consumption site is needed to address the growing number of overdose deaths in Winnipeg as well as reduce the amount of people using drugs out in the open.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices