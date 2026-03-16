Manitoba’s 1st supervised drug consumption site may not open for months: Kinew

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it could be months before the province’s first supervised drug consumption site could open, weeks after his government indicated a temporary site could soon open its doors.

Kinew told reporters he could not provide a timeline on when the long-promised facility would open because the province is working with a local service provider to determine how users will be connected to treatment, recovery or social service options.

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The NDP government announced earlier this month that it was looking at setting up a temporary mobile structure at the proposed site in Winnipeg while federal approval is pending for permanent operation and work continues on the existing building.

It had said at the time that it was the fastest way to get something set up, and permanent operation could be in place by next winter.

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Kinew now says the province is taking a step back from this approach and ensuring that different health-care interventions are built within the site before opening.

The government has said a supervised consumption site is needed to address the growing number of overdose deaths in Winnipeg as well as reduce the amount of people using drugs out in the open.