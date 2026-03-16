Nearly 40K Toyota vehicles recalled due to ‘seats and restraints’ issue

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Transport Canada has recalled 39,897 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles citing issues with the seats and restraints.

According to Transport Canada, “the seatback recliners for the second-row seats may not have been manufactured properly” on certain vehicles.

“As a result, the seatback(s) may not lock in position and could move in a crash.”

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The models being recalled for those for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The manufacturer recall number is SRC RL9.

To reduce safety risk, Toyota has recommended “not using the second-row seats to transport passengers until the recall repairs have been completed.

Toyota will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the spring in the second-row seatback recliner assemblies.”

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Transport Canada first issued the recall earlier this month but updated it last week.