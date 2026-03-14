Police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Regina

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Police in Regina are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

Athan Knipfel-Severight was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on March 13 in the 1600 block of Rae Street, according to the Regina Police Service

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He is described as about 4’9” tall and 80 pounds, with short light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he was wearing a black and blue winter jacket, a black Nike sweater, black jeans and brown runners when he disappeared.

Authorities say there is no evidence he has come to harm, but he is considered at risk because of his age and there are concerns for his well-being.

Anyone with information that could help locate him is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.