Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    March 11, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    Demand another municipal election and ensure the current mayor and council are not on the ballots.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Concerns as Wetaskiwin council remains silent on mayor’s ban from city hall

By Sarah Komadina & Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 5:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Why is the mayor of Wetaskiwin not allowed in city hall?'
Why is the mayor of Wetaskiwin not allowed in city hall?
Wetaskiwin Mayor Joe Branco has been banned from attending city council meetings in person. However, the reasonings for this decision are being kept private, despite pressure from the public and the media. Katherine Ludwig reports – Feb 4, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There’s been unrest for Wetaskiwin city council. It’s been more than a month since Wetaskiwin Mayor Joe Branco was banned from city hall and attending council meetings in person.

The reason for the ban is unknown. Multiple requests for interviews have been declined. Branco has not responded to Global News’ request for an interview.

A Global News crew was sent to a public council meeting on Tuesday, but council would not allow cameras inside. As the city’s official response to the mayor’s ban continues to be “no comment,” more issues are arising.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a special council meeting at the beginning of March, a motion was put forward to hire a third-party contractor to investigate the reason behind the mayor’s ban. Council also wants the contractor to investigate ongoing threats aimed at city administration. RCMP has confirmed it is investigating the threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents want answers.

Sandra Kim said she has been living in Wetaskiwin for 45 years. She said she is disappointed in city council, and while she believes there should be more transparency from public officials.

“I think that is felt by a lot of residents,” Kim said. “If this is a code of conduct issue, we need to know as residents what that code of conduct violation is.”

Kim said the city’s strategy of not addressing the issue is not doing them any favours.

“We are going to fill in our own gaps and that is going to lead to a worse communication strategy.”

The next council meeting is on March 24.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices