Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa to Québec City can expect a winter blast of freezing rain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2026 8:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Montreal, Hydro-Québec bracing for a messy March storm'
City of Montreal, Hydro-Québec bracing for a messy March storm
WATCH: City of Montreal, Hydro-Québec bracing for a messy March storm
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winter lashes out again with freezing rain and winter storm warnings in effect for much of southern Québec.

Environment Canada has forecast significant ice buildup between Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal and Québec City, with 20 to 40 millimetres of freezing rain expected over a potential 24-hour period.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather agency says the accumulating ice has the potential to disrupt travel, cause power outages and damage property due to its weight.

Meanwhile, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, winter storm conditions are expected, including strong winds, snow and ice pellets.

Roughly 30 to 40 centimetres of accumulation is expected through Wednesday, into Thursday evening.

As of 3:30 Wednesday morning, Hydro-Québec was already reporting that almost 9,000 addresses were without power.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices