Iraq wants to stay out of Iran war, but drone strikes are dragging it in

Erbil, Iraq — Concerned about the drone attacks that have targeted this northern Iraq city, Abdullah Mahmoud Tahir phoned his son on Saturday night. “He said, ‘No worries, father, I’ll be OK,’” he recalled. But 90 minutes later a drone killed his son, Walat, as he was guarding the shuttered Erbil airport. A pro-Iranian militia group was blamed for the attack. The capital of Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, Erbil is not officially involved in the war the United States and Israel are waging in neighbouring Iran. It is under siege nonetheless. Missiles and drones have been striking the city and the surrounding area, as Iran uses armed proxy groups based inside Iraq to hit back wherever it can. Walat Tahir, holding his son, was killed in a Saturday drone strike, Erbil, Iraq, March 9, 2026. Family handout The sound of explosions and anti-missile systems has become increasingly routine in Erbil, a largely ethnic Kurdish city of more than one million. While Iran claims its “harsh retaliatory strikes” are aimed at U.S. military assets and Israel, civilian residential buildings and even a monastery have been hit. On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates denounced an “unprovoked terrorist drone attack” on its Erbil consulate overnight. “This is against human principles,” said Jamil Bassam, who was working at an Erbil church when a drone hit the building on the evening of March 4. Advertisement Thirty-six families were living in the adjacent Pope Francis Residential Complex at the time. Most left and are too frightened to return, Bassam said.

‘Hit every day by drones’ View image in full screen The father and son of Walat Tahir, killed in a drone strike in Erbil, Iraq, March 9, 2026. Stewart Bell/Global News The church is near the international airport, which also houses a U.S. air base. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for attacking the facility. It said it was doing so to avenge the killings of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanese terror group Hezbollah. Following the fatal airport drone strike, the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masoud Barzani, warned that his patience was wearing thin. He accused pro-Iranian groups of attacking “civilian areas and the economic infrastructure” of Kurdistan, as well as the bases of Kurdish peshmerga fighters. “We’ve been hit every day by these drones from Mosul and Kirkuk,” said Omar Salimomar, an Ottawa resident stranded in Iraq. “It’s not easy.” The Canadian said he was born in Erbil and flew in two weeks ago for a holiday but was unable to leave once the war began and the airport closed. He said the Shia militias that have been firing on Erbil would be wise to heed the president’s caution that the attacks had to stop. “Hopefully, they got the message but the problem is these militias, they don’t care,” he said. “I’m nervous, my family in Canada, my wife, my son, they are nervous.”

‘Huge loss’ to economy View image in full screen Security guard outside church hit by drone, Erbil, Iraq, March 9, 2026. Stewart Bell/Global News The local economy is also suffering as a result of the Iran war, which has forced the airport to close, a regional cabinet minister said in an interview. “It’s a huge loss,” said Ano Jawhar Abdoka, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Transportation and Communications. “It’s very important for the economy of Kurdistan region. It’s the main way we get our electronics, medicine, and the closing of the airport is affecting a lot of businesses.” Things could get much worse. Iraq’s semi-autonomous north is controlled by ethnic Kurds, who despise Iran and accuse the Shia-majority south of supporting Tehran and its proxy militias. The minister called drone attacks on the airport “an act of terror” and said the Iraqi government needed to control the militia groups responsible. “They are just tools of spreading terror and fear between our people,” he said. “We cannot remain, as Iraqis, under the mercy of proxy, uncontrolled, semi-terrorist militias.” At the same time, he said the U.S. had been bombing nearby pro-Iran militias, putting Kurdistan in the unique position of being under attack from both sides in the Iran war. Advertisement “Now Iraq is very vulnerable, maybe one of the most vulnerable countries because of this conflict,” said the minister, who represents Christians in the government.