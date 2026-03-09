Menu

Canada

Large cube van crashes into Kingston home, officer struck during recovery

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 11:52 am
1 min read
A cube van crashed into a Bath Road garage late Saturday, leading to a dramatic scene Sunday where a frustrated motorist struck a police officer with their car. View image in full screen
A cube van crashed into a Bath Road garage late Saturday, leading to a dramatic scene Sunday where a frustrated motorist struck a police officer with their car. Jamie Alwine
Kingston, Ont., police are investigating after a large cube van careened off the road and smashed into a residential garage late Saturday night.

The collision occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Bath Road and Coronation Boulevard. Members of the patrol division arrived to find that the van had had a significant impact on the residence.

While the cause of the initial crash is still under investigation, the situation took a secondary, violent turn during the vehicle’s recovery the following afternoon.

On Sunday, police were forced to temporarily close eastbound traffic on Bath Road at 1 p.m. to allow a tow truck to safely retrieve the van from the structure. During the closure, a motorist approached the scene and began arguing with an officer after being told they could not pass through the area.

According to police, the driver became increasingly frustrated as they were directed to perform a U-turn. During the manoeuvre, the individual accelerated aggressively, losing control of the vehicle and striking the officer in the leg.

The driver was immediately arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer. They were later released from headquarters with a future court date.

The officer involved did not suffer any permanent injuries, and the roadway has since been reopened to traffic. Police have not yet released further details regarding the van’s initial impact with the home.

