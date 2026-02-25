Student group calls on Nova Scotia post-secondary students to stage weeklong strike

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Federation of Students is calling on Nova Scotia’s post-secondary students to stage a weeklong, provincewide strike to protest provincial budget cuts and demand affordable tuition.

The organization that represents five student unions in Nova Scotia says the provincial budget tabled Monday could result in substantial program and job losses at post-secondary institutions.

As well, the federation says students are worried about the Progressive Conservative government’s recent decision to introduce legislation that it says will weaken university autonomy.

The federation says strike votes will be held in the coming weeks and, if approved, a provincewide strike will be staged during the week of March 15.

It is also calling on post-secondary institutions to end their investment in unethical and unsustainable enterprises, including those that manufacture weapons and produce fossil fuels.

The group also wants Ottawa to repeal the cap on the number of international students admitted into Canada, an immediate 20 per cent reduction to all tuition fees, and the elimination of all differential fees for international students and out-of-province students.