School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 20, from Dauphin to Winnipegosis

Highway 269, from Hwy 364 to Hwy 276.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Turtle Mountain School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Rolling River School Division-Colony Schools are closed

Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed

Prairie Rose School Division-Hutterian Colony School Sites are closed

Portage la Prairie School Division-Hutterian schools are closed



DSFM-École Saint-Lazare

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Portage la Prairie School Division

Beautiful Plains School Division

Rolling River School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Brandon School Division-buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon.

DSFM-Buses are cancelled for École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École La Source (Shilo) and École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

OTHER:

None to report at this time.

This list will continue to be updated.

