Weather

School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted February 19, 2026 7:54 am
1 min read
School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday - image View image in full screen
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

  • Highway 20, from Dauphin to Winnipegosis
  • Highway 269, from Hwy 364 to Hwy 276.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Rolling River School Division-Colony Schools are closed
  • Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
  • Prairie Rose School Division-Hutterian Colony School Sites are closed
  • Portage la Prairie School Division-Hutterian schools are closed
  • DSFM-École Saint-Lazare

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

  • Portage la Prairie School Division
  • Beautiful Plains School Division
  • Rolling River School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Brandon School Division-buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon.
  • DSFM-Buses are cancelled for École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École La Source (Shilo) and École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
OTHER:
None to report at this time.

This list will continue to be updated.

