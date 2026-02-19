School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
- Highway 20, from Dauphin to Winnipegosis
- Highway 269, from Hwy 364 to Hwy 276.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Rolling River School Division-Colony Schools are closed
- Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
- Prairie Rose School Division-Hutterian Colony School Sites are closed
- Portage la Prairie School Division-Hutterian schools are closed
- DSFM-École Saint-Lazare
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
- Portage la Prairie School Division
- Beautiful Plains School Division
- Rolling River School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Brandon School Division-buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon.
- DSFM-Buses are cancelled for École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École La Source (Shilo) and École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
OTHER:
None to report at this time.
This list will continue to be updated.
