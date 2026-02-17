Canadian immigration officers investigating hundreds identified by extortion task force

Canadian immigration officials are investigating hundreds of foreign citizens identified by B.C.’s anti-extortion unit, according to new figures released to Global News.

The Canada Border Services Agency said it had launched probes into 296 people who were “brought to our attention by B.C Extortion Task Force partner agencies as persons of interest.”

The latest statistics, which are as of Feb. 4, represent a sharp increase from just a month ago, when the task force said that just over 100 CBSA investigations were underway.

Immigration enforcement officers are reviewing the files for “potential inadmissibility,” meaning the CBSA may try to remove the individuals from Canada for immigration violations.

“As a result of these investigations, 32 people have been issued a removal order, including 10 people who have already been removed from Canada,” the CBSA said in a statement.

Another nine are awaiting hearings at the Immigration and Refugee Board that could result in deportation orders.

The statistics suggest the crackdown against the extortion gangs that have spread fear in Canadian cities with large South Asian populations is turning up an increasing number of foreign nationals who should not be in the country.

Along with Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, B.C. is facing a wave of crimes in which India-based crime groups are demanding large sums of money from victims, most of whom are Canadians of Sikh background.

Those targeted are first threatened over the phone. If they don’t pay up, their homes and businesses are often sprayed with bullets or set on fire. The gangs have also been blamed for killings.

The violence has typically been carried out by locally recruited Indian nationals who entered Canada on student and work permits that have since expired.

Behind the scheme are a handful of criminal organizations, notably the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been able to operate out of an Indian prison.

The fight against extortion, however, is complicated by the Bishnoi gang’s suspected ties to the Indian government, which Canada is currently courting for a trade deal.

Asked to explain the sudden increase in extortion-related cases, the CBSA did not provide an answer by deadline. The RCMP did not respond to requests for comment.

Last September, Ottawa placed the Bishnoi gang on its list of terrorist entities, blaming it for targeting South Asian community leaders, businesses and cultural figures.

The B.C. government, meanwhile, formed an extortion task force that is led by the RCMP and includes immigration enforcement officers.

“In delivering on its public safety mandate, the CBSA works with law enforcement partners to rid Canada of foreign criminals who have no right to be here,” the task force said in a Jan. 20 update.

B.C. Premier David Eby and Mayor Brenda Locke of Surrey, the city where many of the extortions have occurred, have been seeking more federal support.

Calling extortions a “slow-motion terror attack,” Eby has successfully lobbied for more police officers and helicopters for communities impacted by the crisis.

He has also called for changes to deportations, saying it was “ludicrous” that some extortion suspects had claimed refugee status, likely delaying their removals.