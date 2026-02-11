ANALYSIS: Much-anticipated ‘best on best’ in men’s Olympic hockey about to unfold

Send this page to someone via email

It has been 12 years since the National Hockey League had its players participate in the Winter Olympics — far too long for many, to be honest. But when negotiating wedges like money, marketing rights, COVID-19 and ego get involved, the impasse, as we now know, can stretch out over a decade.

For context, the Canadian team, set to start its tournament Thursday morning against Czechia, has only two returning players from the 2014 Sochi Olympics – the last time NHLers were involved.

It was there that Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty both helped Canada win gold over Sweden and now they’ll be back in Europe a dozen years later to try and win it again.

Of course, from our comfortable chairs here on the Canadian Prairie, we’ll be treated to a variety of rooting interests the men’s hockey tournament will provide, in what is without question the Milano-Cortina Games’ premier event.

From any of the four Winnipeg Jets players that are taking part — Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck and Nino Niederreiter — to the three Manitobans in Travis Sanheim, Mark Stone and Seth Jarvis representing Canada, the next 12 days should take on a life of their own.

International hockey, frankly, has a way of doing that, and Canadians are well-conditioned to the world stage entertaining us, thrilling us and emotionally overtaking us, all while providing another reason to wrap ourselves in the flag as Team Canada presumably marches along to the gold medal final.

The men’s hockey tournament will also be a ratings bonanza with the NHLers being the biggest boon to the TV networks carrying the games, but also because of a friendlier time zone that has start times to key games much more favourable to North American viewers.

It’s been 12 long years without NHL players at the Olympics, but now that they’re back, the next 12 days of hockey should be well worth the wait — and in true Olympic vernacular, let the Games begin.