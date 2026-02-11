Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Much-anticipated ‘best on best’ in men’s Olympic hockey about to unfold

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted February 11, 2026 11:21 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s 2026 Olympic men’s hockey roster unveiled'
Canada’s 2026 Olympic men’s hockey roster unveiled
Hockey Canada has unveiled its full men's hockey roster for the 2026 Milan Olympics, which will be the first to feature NHL players in 12 years. Neetu Garcha looks at who was selected, the changes from Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off squad, and who was left off the team – Dec 31, 2025
Share

Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

It has been 12 years since the National Hockey League had its players participate in the Winter Olympics — far too long for many, to be honest. But when negotiating wedges like money, marketing rights, COVID-19 and ego get involved, the impasse, as we now know, can stretch out over a decade.

For context, the Canadian team, set to start its tournament Thursday morning against Czechia, has only two returning players from the 2014 Sochi Olympics – the last time NHLers were involved.

It was there that Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty both helped Canada win gold over Sweden and now they’ll be back in Europe a dozen years later to try and win it again.

Of course, from our comfortable chairs here on the Canadian Prairie, we’ll be treated to a variety of rooting interests the men’s hockey tournament will provide, in what is without question the Milano-Cortina Games’ premier event.

From any of the four Winnipeg Jets players that are taking part — Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck and Nino Niederreiter — to the three Manitobans in Travis Sanheim, Mark Stone and Seth Jarvis representing Canada, the next 12 days should take on a life of their own.

International hockey, frankly, has a way of doing that, and Canadians are well-conditioned to the world stage entertaining us, thrilling us and emotionally overtaking us, all while providing another reason to wrap ourselves in the flag as Team Canada presumably marches along to the gold medal final.

The men’s hockey tournament will also be a ratings bonanza with the NHLers being the biggest boon to the TV networks carrying the games, but also because of a friendlier time zone that has start times to key games much more favourable to North American viewers.

It’s been 12 long years without NHL players at the Olympics, but now that they’re back, the next 12 days of hockey should be well worth the wait — and in true Olympic vernacular, let the Games begin.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

