Winter activities warm up at Frost Regina

With temperatures nearing 9 C, the weather at Frost Regina was unseasonably enjoyable to say the least.
The city’s annual winter festival includes a variety of activities, like ice skating and a petting zoo. It also creates opportunities to share Indigenous culture.
Hundreds of people came out with families and friends to soak in the sunshine and make the most of the festival.
Although traditional winter activities were impacted by the warm weekend weather, others thrived. Animals from Fennek Farms welcomed the attention of an increased audience taking advantage of balmy temperatures.
