Winter activities warm up at Frost Regina

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 9:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Things are warming up at FROST Regina'
Things are warming up at FROST Regina
WATCH: Hundreds of people came out with friends and family to soak in the sun and enjoy winter activities at the annual Frost festival in Regina.
With temperatures nearing 9 C, the weather at Frost Regina was unseasonably enjoyable to say the least.

The city’s annual winter festival includes a variety of activities, like ice skating and a petting zoo. It also creates opportunities to share Indigenous culture.

Hundreds of people came out with families and friends to soak in the sunshine and make the most of the festival.

Although traditional winter activities were impacted by the warm weekend weather, others thrived. Animals from Fennek Farms welcomed the attention of an increased audience taking advantage of balmy temperatures.

