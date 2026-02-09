Menu

Sports

Regina’s Para Hockey Tournament promotes inclusivity for all

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 11:41 am
1 min read
WATCH: The weekend-long Para Hockey Tournament in Regina brought out folks of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to participate in sledge hockey.
Regina’s twelfth annual Para Hockey Tournament over the weekend allowed able-bodied and disabled individuals to participate in competitive sledge hockey. More than one hundred people of all ages came out, united by the love of hockey.

Nine teams participated in the event, including teams from outside Saskatchewan, like Venom and Stinger from Calgary. The tournament was created by Regina Avengers coach Rick Bolianatz, who is the father of twin boys, one of whom lives with disabilities. Bolianatz and his wife wanted to create an opportunity where their sons could play together, alongside their friends and others in the community.

Watch the video above to find out more.

