Saskatchewan Roughriders release veteran kicker Brett Lauther

The Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders released veteran Canadian kicker Brett Lauther on Monday.

Lauther, 35, of Truro, N.S., made 39-of-54 field goal attempts last season. The 72.2 per cent success ratio was the worst of his eight-year tenure in Saskatchewan.

Lauther was entering his 10th CFL season, starting his career in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has made 301-of-370 career field goals (81.4 per cent) and 210-of-225 converts (93.3 per cent).

With Saskatchewan, Lauther made 295-of-360 field-goal attempts. His 81.9 per cent accuracy rate is the best in franchise history for a player with 100 or more tries.

Lauther has amassed 1,113 points over his CFL tenure.