Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders release veteran kicker Brett Lauther

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 11:21 am
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Brett Lauther, right, jokes with head coach Corey Mace as they speak to media after their Grey Cup practice in Winnipeg, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Brett Lauther, right, jokes with head coach Corey Mace as they speak to media after their Grey Cup practice in Winnipeg, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders released veteran Canadian kicker Brett Lauther on Monday.

Lauther, 35, of Truro, N.S., made 39-of-54 field goal attempts last season. The 72.2 per cent success ratio was the worst of his eight-year tenure in Saskatchewan.

Lauther was entering his 10th CFL season, starting his career in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has made 301-of-370 career field goals (81.4 per cent) and 210-of-225 converts (93.3 per cent).

With Saskatchewan, Lauther made 295-of-360 field-goal attempts. His 81.9 per cent accuracy rate is the best in franchise history for a player with 100 or more tries.

Lauther has amassed 1,113 points over his CFL tenure.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

