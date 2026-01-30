Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets offer up more of the same old, same old

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted January 30, 2026 10:28 am
2 min read
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Darren Raddysh (43, second from left) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates, including Zemgus Girgensons (28), Yanni Gourde (37) and J.J. Moser (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. View image in full screen
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Darren Raddysh (43, second from left) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates, including Zemgus Girgensons (28), Yanni Gourde (37) and J.J. Moser (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

Thirty-two times, to be exact, we have witnessed incomplete games from this Winnipeg Jets team. Not enough traffic in front of the net, not enough shots, defensive lapses at the worst of times.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, Tampa Bay is a better team. The Lightning should have won the game. But I think it’s fair to say that many expected more from the Jets in their 4-1 loss on Thursday night — more energy, more consistency, more desperation. By the time the team landed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., they found themselves 10 points out of a playoff spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Trying to answer the question of why this has happened to the Jets this season is a Rubik’s Cube of answers. Putting the frustration in perspective, exactly one year ago Friday, this team was in the midst of an 11-game winning streak and was more than 20 games over .500. They could do no wrong. Players who had career years last season are in career slumps this season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Yes, the team is older. Yes, the team is slower. This team had a goal differential of plus-86 last season. This season so far, it’s minus-11.

But deeper than that, what does the future look like for this squad? Is this season an outlier? Can this core of players return to their winning ways? Can this core win the Stanley Cup? Advancing to the second round of the playoffs was progress, but was it enough?

Trending Now

In the simplest of terms, sticking with the veterans of this team would be the preference, but is it the right move? With the playoff possibility fading and the trade deadline looming, there are some difficult decisions to be made.

Those decisions will have to come after one simple question is answered: With this group of players, what have you really won?

If the answer is “Not enough,” then some hard choices, involving familiar faces, will have to be made.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices