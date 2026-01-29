Gun buyback not hurt by some provinces, police refusal to help: minister

Send this page to someone via email

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said he doesn’t foresee logistical challenges in gathering up banned firearms through a federal buyback program, despite the refusal of several provinces and police forces to help.

Anandasangaree said in an interview on Thursday, the use of mobile collection units and off-duty or retired police officers will help ensure the collection of outlawed firearms that owners elect to hand over for compensation.

“Operationally, we don’t anticipate any challenges,” he said.

“We’re very confident that the program can be implemented.”

Public Safety Canada said gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the government in the first week of the program to provide compensation for banned guns.

Owners of outlawed firearms have until the end of March to declare interest in the program, which offers money for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Prohibited firearms and devices must be disposed of — or deactivated — by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

The government says anyone in possession of a banned firearm or device after the amnesty period will be breaking the law and could face criminal prosecution.

Groups that advocate stricter gun control applaud the compensation program. Firearm rights advocates and the federal Conservatives have called it a poor use of taxpayer dollars targeted at law-abiding gun owners.

Quebec supports the compensation program but a number of other provinces and territories — including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador — have shunned the plan. The RCMP and Quebec’s provincial police force will play key roles, but several other police services have said they will not help with the program.

Anandasangaree said “one of the misconceptions” about the initiative is that it would disrupt day-to-day operations of police services. He said the idea from the outset was to ensure the program does not take police officers away from their regular duties.

Anandasangaree acknowledged the program faces “legal impediments” in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Alberta is using the province’s Sovereignty Act to counter the federal program, while Saskatchewan says amendments to the province’s Firearms Act will help ensure affected gun owners receive fair compensation.

Anandasangaree indicated he remains hopeful that something can be worked out in those provinces.

“We continue to be optimistic that we will be able to find a way to compensate lawful firearm owners who want to get compensation for prohibited firearms in their possession,” he said.

Federal officials say almost $250 million has been earmarked to compensate people who take part in the program by turning in their firearms or having them deactivated by a certified gunsmith.

The government anticipates the money will cover compensation for about 136,000 firearms.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights says the number of guns eligible for compensation is much higher. For example, it says there are more than two million firearms in Canada that were previously non-restricted and are now prohibited as a result of recent bans.

Anandasangaree indicated the government stands by its estimate.

“There’s been a range of misinformation that’s been coming from the gun lobby,” he said.

Gun control advocates have warned the buyback will succeed only if the government acts quickly to end sales of new models of the SKS rifle, which is not among the banned firearms.

The SKS is commonly used in Indigenous communities to hunt for food. It has also figured in police killings and other high-profile shootings.

Gun control groups say an owner who turns in a banned gun for compensation could then use the money to buy an SKS, making the compensation program a failure.

A panel of experts is reviewing the firearm’s classification. Anandasangaree said Thursday the government would wait until the panel makes a recommendation on next steps.