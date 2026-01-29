Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

10-year-old St. Albert hockey player returns to ice after car crash

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 10:46 am
2 min read
Dante Timleck wears his hockey team's MVP jacket after his first game in almost three months. View image in full screen
Dante Timleck wears his hockey team's MVP jacket after his first game in almost three months. Courtesy: Christina Timleck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On Sunday, Dante Timleck stepped onto the ice for his first game in three months and notched three assists in his team’s 11-6 win.

It marked the culmination of the 10-year-old’s journey back to the rink after surviving a deadly car crash.

“He just brings it every shift, so he kind of brought that energy into the day-to-day life of just showing up, taking it day-by-day,” Dante’s father, Chris Timleck, said of his recovery.

On Oct. 28, Dante and his grandfather, Ralph, were driving to hockey practice when they were in a rollover crash.

“I got a phone call from an unknown number and I answered the call and the lady on the other end said, ‘Are you Dante’s mom?’ And I said, ‘Yes,'” Dante’s mother, Christina Timleck, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“She said, ‘I hate to tell you but Dante has been in an accident with his papa.'”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "She said, 'I hate to tell you but Dante has been in an accident with his papa.'"

Ralph died a few days after the crash, while Dante faced an extended recovery.

Dante Timleck sits between his grandfather, Ralph, and his father, Chris. View image in full screen
Dante Timleck sits between his grandfather, Ralph, and his father, Chris. Courtesy: Christina Timleck

“He ended up with a pretty bad brain contusion and lung contusions. He had fractures of his C3 and C4 vertebrae,” Christina said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Christina said Dante spent seven weeks in a neck collar.

Dante spent the time recovering and working to get back on the ice.

“Doing some stretches and working out,” Dante said.

Dante after the crash. View image in full screen
Dante after the crash. Courtesy: Christina Timleck
Trending Now

At the same time, he was an active part of his St. Albert Jr. Raiders U11 team.

Story continues below advertisement

“Four, five days later, he was back at the rink cheering our team on,” head coach Aaron Buchsdruecker said.

“Every goal we scored, our players went to him and celebrated with him in the corner, so he was still a huge part of us.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Every goal we scored, our players went to him and celebrated with him in the corner, so he was still a huge part of us."

The Timleck family says that support from players, parents and even other teams has been crucial.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a bunch of little boys and how heartfelt they can be and what that can do for your morale and for your heart,” Christina said.

Boosting morale along a three-month journey from the crash — to Dante’s return and three-point, team MVP performance.

“It looks like he never missed a beat, he was phenomenal,” Buchsdruecker said.

It’s a moment the Timlecks know Dante’s grandfather would enjoy.

“To see him back on the ice, I’m sure would be everything for him,” Christina said.

“I know he’s watching and I know he’s really proud.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I know he's watching and I know he's really proud."

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices