10-year-old St. Albert hockey player returns to ice after car crash

On Sunday, Dante Timleck stepped onto the ice for his first game in three months and notched three assists in his team’s 11-6 win.

It marked the culmination of the 10-year-old’s journey back to the rink after surviving a deadly car crash.

“He just brings it every shift, so he kind of brought that energy into the day-to-day life of just showing up, taking it day-by-day,” Dante’s father, Chris Timleck, said of his recovery.

On Oct. 28, Dante and his grandfather, Ralph, were driving to hockey practice when they were in a rollover crash.

“I got a phone call from an unknown number and I answered the call and the lady on the other end said, ‘Are you Dante’s mom?’ And I said, ‘Yes,'” Dante’s mother, Christina Timleck, said.

"She said, 'I hate to tell you but Dante has been in an accident with his papa.'"

Ralph died a few days after the crash, while Dante faced an extended recovery.

View image in full screen Dante Timleck sits between his grandfather, Ralph, and his father, Chris. Courtesy: Christina Timleck

“He ended up with a pretty bad brain contusion and lung contusions. He had fractures of his C3 and C4 vertebrae,” Christina said.

Christina said Dante spent seven weeks in a neck collar.

Dante spent the time recovering and working to get back on the ice.

“Doing some stretches and working out,” Dante said.

View image in full screen Dante after the crash. Courtesy: Christina Timleck

At the same time, he was an active part of his St. Albert Jr. Raiders U11 team.

“Four, five days later, he was back at the rink cheering our team on,” head coach Aaron Buchsdruecker said.

"Every goal we scored, our players went to him and celebrated with him in the corner, so he was still a huge part of us."

The Timleck family says that support from players, parents and even other teams has been crucial.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a bunch of little boys and how heartfelt they can be and what that can do for your morale and for your heart,” Christina said.

Boosting morale along a three-month journey from the crash — to Dante’s return and three-point, team MVP performance.

“It looks like he never missed a beat, he was phenomenal,” Buchsdruecker said.

It’s a moment the Timlecks know Dante’s grandfather would enjoy.

“To see him back on the ice, I’m sure would be everything for him,” Christina said.