Record 28.2M Toronto tourists generated $9.1B in spending last year: report

Send this page to someone via email

Some 28.2 million Toronto tourists generated $9.1 billion in spending last year, Destination Toronto says.

The destination marketing organization said Wednesday that those figures — which are both records — resulted in nearly $13.5 billion in economic impact for Canada’s largest city.

“Against a backdrop of shifting trade policies, tariffs and economic uncertainty, Toronto solidified its position as a top global destination,” Andrew Weir, president and CEO of Destination Toronto, said in a news release.

“Our visitor economy showed strong resilience, as Toronto has what travellers and meeting planners are seeking — compelling experiences paired with a warm welcome.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

International arrivals were the fastest-growing segment of tourism to Toronto last year, rising eight per cent to 1.4 million visitors, led by growth from the U.K. and Germany, up 12 and 10 per cent, respectively, the organization stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Domestic visits remained the largest segment at 25 million visitors, increasing three per cent as Canadian travel to the U.S. declined, with more Canadians travelling within their own country. The U.S. market was the second-largest segment with 1.9 million visitors, down six per cent from the previous year.

Major meetings and events were a driving force behind the record year, Destination Toronto said.

Toronto hosted 74 major meetings with an estimated 378,000 delegates in 2025, a 51 per cent year-over-year increase resulting in $982 million in economic impact.

“Beyond direct spending by organizers and attendees, major meetings play a critical role in helping the city attract new investment, trade, and talent to its key economic sectors, such as life sciences, technology, AI, manufacturing and finance,” the agency said.

This year, Toronto is one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup. Six games will be played in the city, and celebrations will be planned for locals and visitors who descend on the city.

Destination Toronto also said it secured new business that will bring 70 major meetings and events to Toronto in future years, estimated to deliver more than 370,000 attendees and $973 million in economic impact.