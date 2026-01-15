Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan woman charged; accused of providing unlicensed immigration services

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
A woman in Saskatchewan is facing a charge for allegedly providing immigration or recruitment services without a licence.

The province says it’s the first time charges have been laid against an unlicensed consultant in Saskatchewan.

It says Jun Su is accused of breaking the rules last year in Saskatoon.

It says she is accused of violating a section of the Immigration Services Act, which require immigration consultants to have a licence.

The province says those who violate the law can face the highest fines in the country.

Su did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charge, and she is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 18 in Saskatoon.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

