Saskatchewan woman charged; accused of providing unlicensed immigration services

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in Saskatchewan is facing a charge for allegedly providing immigration or recruitment services without a licence.

The province says it’s the first time charges have been laid against an unlicensed consultant in Saskatchewan.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says Jun Su is accused of breaking the rules last year in Saskatoon.

It says she is accused of violating a section of the Immigration Services Act, which require immigration consultants to have a licence.

The province says those who violate the law can face the highest fines in the country.

Su did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charge, and she is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 18 in Saskatoon.