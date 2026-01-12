Menu

Crime

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 8:40 am
1 min read
An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing.

Rolan Sokolovski was arrested last fall along with several other Canadians accused of working with former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, an alleged drug kingpin listed as one of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted.

U.S. authorities allege Sokolovski, who is 37, oversaw the organization’s books, obtained luxury goods for Wedding and made a “bejewelled necklace” as payment for a murder.

Last week, Sokolovski’s lawyers asked the court to protect the identity of his proposed sureties — the people offering to supervise him if he is granted bail — arguing their safety could otherwise be at risk.

Crown prosecutors argued only the sureties’ addresses should be kept from the public, and the judge is expected to give his decision on the application Monday.

Several days have been set aside for the bail hearing, which is taking place in a downtown Toronto courthouse.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

