Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing.

Rolan Sokolovski was arrested last fall along with several other Canadians accused of working with former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, an alleged drug kingpin listed as one of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

U.S. authorities allege Sokolovski, who is 37, oversaw the organization’s books, obtained luxury goods for Wedding and made a “bejewelled necklace” as payment for a murder.

Last week, Sokolovski’s lawyers asked the court to protect the identity of his proposed sureties — the people offering to supervise him if he is granted bail — arguing their safety could otherwise be at risk.

Crown prosecutors argued only the sureties’ addresses should be kept from the public, and the judge is expected to give his decision on the application Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Several days have been set aside for the bail hearing, which is taking place in a downtown Toronto courthouse.