World

Russia releases video of downed drone after Kyiv denied attack on Putin

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 31, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Russia releases footage of downed drone it alleges was sent by Ukraine to attack Putin’s residence'
Russia releases footage of downed drone it alleges was sent by Ukraine to attack Putin’s residence
On Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry released video footage it says shows a downed Ukrainian drone, alleging it was part of an attempted attack on a presidential residence. Kyiv has denied any such attack took place, saying Moscow has provided no evidence to support the claim. Officials in several Western countries have also cast doubt on Russia’s version of events.
Russia‘s defence ministry released video footage on Wednesday of what it said was a downed drone at a briefing intended to show Ukraine tried this week to attack a presidential residence and challenge Kyiv’s denials that such an attack took place.

Kyiv says Moscow has produced no evidence to support its allegations and that Russia invented the alleged attack to block progress at talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

Officials in several Western countries have cast doubt on Russia’s version of events and questioned whether there was any attack.

Video footage released by Russia’s defence ministry showed a senior officer, Major-General Alexander Romanenkov, setting out details of how Moscow says it believes Ukraine attacked one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences in the Novgorod region.

Romanenkov said 91 drones had been launched from Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions in a “thoroughly planned” attack that he said was thwarted by Russian air defences, caused no damage and injured no one.

Click to play video: 'Russian strikes continues as Trump, Zelenskyy meet'
Russian strikes continues as Trump, Zelenskyy meet
The video released by the ministry included footage of a Russian serviceman standing next to fragments of a device which he said was a downed Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone carrying a 6-kg explosive device which had not detonated.

The ministry did not explain how it knew what the device’s target was.

Speaking to Reuters, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said the footage was “laughable” and that Kyiv was “absolutely confident that no such attack took place.”

Reuters could not confirm the location and the date of the footage showing fragments of a destroyed device. The model of the destroyed device could not be immediately verified.

Other footage featured a man, identified as Igor Bolshakov from a village in the Novgorod region, saying he had heard air defence rockets in action.

© 2025 Reuters

