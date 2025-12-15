Menu

Canada

Transport Canada probing plane crash near Ontario city

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
A Cessna 172N plane sits on its back near Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 after it crashed. View image in full screen
A Cessna 172N plane sits on its back near Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 after it crashed. Sarnia police
Transport Canada is investigating the cause of a small plane crash that occurred on Friday evening near Sarnia, Ont.’s Chris Hadfield Airport.

According to Sarnia police, emergency crews were called to the Michigan Line/Blackwell Road area at 9:25 p.m. for a plane crash.

Police found the pilot, who was also the only person in the aircraft, with a passing motorist who had stopped to help.

Police said the 21-year-old pilot from Orillia, Ont., was able to exit the crash through the windshield after impact. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and later transported to hospital with what police said appear to be “non-life threatening” injuries, namely cuts and bruises.

The Cessna 172N aircraft had taken off from the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre.

A Cessna 172N plane sits on its back near Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 after it crashed. The pilot suffereed non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. View image in full screen
A Cessna 172N plane sits on its back near Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 after it crashed. The pilot suffereed non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. Sarnia Police
