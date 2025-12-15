Transport Canada probing plane crash near Ontario city

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada is investigating the cause of a small plane crash that occurred on Friday evening near Sarnia, Ont.’s Chris Hadfield Airport.

According to Sarnia police, emergency crews were called to the Michigan Line/Blackwell Road area at 9:25 p.m. for a plane crash.

Police found the pilot, who was also the only person in the aircraft, with a passing motorist who had stopped to help.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the 21-year-old pilot from Orillia, Ont., was able to exit the crash through the windshield after impact. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and later transported to hospital with what police said appear to be “non-life threatening” injuries, namely cuts and bruises.

The Cessna 172N aircraft had taken off from the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre.