Calgary man dies after domestic incident in Deer Run

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 70s is dead after what Calgary police are calling a domestic incident in the southeast community of Deer Run.

Police say officers were called to a home on Deer Run Place southeast shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police found the victim suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

As part of the investigation, police say officers tracked a suspect to the downtown core. A man in his 30s was arrested just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say they had to shut down C-Train service as part of the investigation but service has since resumed.

Investigators say this appears to be a domestic incident, and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.