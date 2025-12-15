Menu

Crime

Calgary man dies after domestic incident in Deer Run

By Michael King Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 9:53 am
1 min read
A white unmarked Calgary Police Service vehicle sits outside a house in Deer Run. View image in full screen
A man in his 70s is dead after what Calgary police are calling a domestic incident in the southeast community of Deer Run. . Michael King / Global News
A man in his 70s is dead after what Calgary police are calling a domestic incident in the southeast community of Deer Run.

Police say officers were called to a home on Deer Run Place southeast shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance.

Police found the victim suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

As part of the investigation, police say officers tracked a suspect to the downtown core. A man in his 30s was arrested just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say they had to shut down C-Train service as part of the investigation but service has since resumed.

Investigators say this appears to be a domestic incident, and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

