Calgary man dies after domestic incident in Deer Run

A man in his 70s is dead after what Calgary police are calling a domestic incident in the southeast community of Deer Run.
Police say officers were called to a home on Deer Run Place southeast shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance.
Police found the victim suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
As part of the investigation, police say officers tracked a suspect to the downtown core. A man in his 30s was arrested just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Police say they had to shut down C-Train service as part of the investigation but service has since resumed.
Investigators say this appears to be a domestic incident, and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
