Four-point night for Londoner Ryan Roobroeck lifts IceDogs past Knights

As a London Jr. Knight, Ryan Roobroeck had all kinds of big-time performances on the ice.

As a member of the Niagara IceDogs, Roobroeck put up four points against his hometown London Knights in a 4-1 Niagara victory at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines on Dec. 11.

Roobroeck wasted no time getting the offence going as he opened the scoring at 9:43 of the first period.

After the IceDogs killed off two Knights power plays, Niagara went to the man advantage and lasered a shot from the middle of the blue line into the London net and the score sat 1-0 through 20 minutes.

Knights captain Sam O’Reilly set up Evan Van Gorp to tie the game at 6:10 of the second period but just 56 seconds later Rooebroeck curled off the right-wing boards in the London zone and ripped in his 16th goal of the season. The IceDogs led 2-1.

Riley Patterson found Hayden Reid later in the period to give Niagara a two-goal cushion and then Ethan Czata backhanded in a rebound on a late power play and the IceDogs led 4-1 going into the third period.

Roobroeck assisted on both of those goals to give him four points on the night.

London made a big third period push that began with a Braiden Clark goal at the 4:50 mark as he snapped home his seventh goal to make it 4-2.

Van Gorp found Henry Brzustewicz in the slot with 5:39 to play and the L.A. Kings prospect hammered a shot past Vladislav Yermolenko to get the Knights to within one but despite some late flurries around the IceDogs net that was as close as London would come.

The Knights outshot Niagara 34-25.

London was 0-for-3 on the power play.

The IceDogs were 2-for-2.

Cover and Wassilyn off to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Two members of the London Knights will be playing in the Connor McDavid OHl Top Prospects game on Jan. 14 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Knights forwards Jaxon Cover and Braidy Wassilyn have been named to the Team West roster.

The game will feature 40 of the Ontario Hockey League’s top prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Knights send league-high nine players to GOHL Prospects game in January

Nine London Knights prospects are headed to Peterborough, Ont. They are all playing this season with teams in the GOHL and will be showcasing their talents on Jan. 13.

Team Thornton features Knights first round pick Alex Campeau, along with goaltender Seth Ronan and forwards Owen Miniotas and Parker Graham. Five London prospects will suit up for Team Scheifele in Eloan Le Gallic, Jake Ritson, Michael Pope, Cody Wood and Cooper McAslan.

London and Saginaw came together in a home-and-home clash to end the month of November.

The Spirit won the game at Canada Life Place on Nov. 28 and the Knights won a wild one 8-5 the next night at the Dow Event Center in Michigan.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.