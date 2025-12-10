Menu

Crime

Winnipeg school bathroom suspect rearrested for additional incidents: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A man accused of grabbing a student in an elementary school bathroom has been rearrested and charged with additional incidents at Winnipeg schools, police say.

Two incidents from late November at a high school in the Louis Riel School Division were reported to investigators on Dec. 1, police said. No one was hurt or threatened in either case.

On Nov. 20, security cameras at the high school caught a man wandering through classrooms and hallways after school hours. A few days later, the same man was spotted in the school during the day and was escorted out of the building by staff.

Police said a laptop was also reported stolen in the first incident.

The suspect, 28-year-old Scott William George, who was already in custody, was re-arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.

George, who has a lengthy criminal record, has previously pleaded guilty to sexual interference.

He made headlines two weeks ago after a student at a St. Vital elementary school was grabbed in the school’s bathroom. The arrest was the catalyst for the provincial government to increase safety measures at local schools.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba doubles down on school safety after St. Vital bathroom incident'
Manitoba doubles down on school safety after St. Vital bathroom incident
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

