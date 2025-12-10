Winnipeg school bathroom suspect rearrested for additional incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of grabbing a student in an elementary school bathroom has been rearrested and charged with additional incidents at Winnipeg schools, police say.

Two incidents from late November at a high school in the Louis Riel School Division were reported to investigators on Dec. 1, police said. No one was hurt or threatened in either case.

On Nov. 20, security cameras at the high school caught a man wandering through classrooms and hallways after school hours. A few days later, the same man was spotted in the school during the day and was escorted out of the building by staff.

Police said a laptop was also reported stolen in the first incident.

The suspect, 28-year-old Scott William George, who was already in custody, was re-arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.

George, who has a lengthy criminal record, has previously pleaded guilty to sexual interference.

He made headlines two weeks ago after a student at a St. Vital elementary school was grabbed in the school’s bathroom. The arrest was the catalyst for the provincial government to increase safety measures at local schools.