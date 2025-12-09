Sailor rescued off Vancouver Island after going overboard alone

Send this page to someone via email

A sailor is recovering after falling into the ocean off the coast of Vancouver Island.

“We were alerted of a person in the water that had fallen off a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat,” Maj. Greg Clarke with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre told Global News.

The call came in at 2:43 p.m. on Monday afternoon when two Royal Canadian Navy members were returning from conducting sentry duties off the Bentinck Island range and one man went overboard.

“It was an emotional event,” Rear Admiral David Patchell, with the Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific, said.

“We knew one of our sailors was missing at sea.”

Three helicopters, one aircraft, two patrol vessels, a tug, HMCS Regina and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel responded.

Around 5 p.m., with the help of new thermal imaging technology on board, the searchers spotted a heat source in the water.

Video shows the man in the water waving his hand up and down.

“There’s always a relief when you find and rescue someone alive, but even more so when it’s one of our own, one of our Royal Canadian Navy members,” Clarke said.

The sailor, who was wearing a dry suit and a flotation device, was recovered and transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation is now underway to determine how the sailor ended up in the water and while sailors train for these types of scenarios, Patchell said this is different.

“You don’t expect to be alone,” he said.

“It’s a reminder that life at sea is dangerous — what we do is dangerous.”

Patchell said this case also shows how training, technology and teamwork can help the Royal Canadian Navy weather any storm.

“And last night, we rescued a sailor,” he said.

“So it’s a good story.”