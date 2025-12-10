Canada’s border agency says it protects staff who face work-related threats

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s border agency said it was committed to protecting its staff from threats and harassment — if the incidents occur “at work or as a direct result of their duties.”

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was responding to an officer’s allegations that the department had abandoned him when India used him in a disinformation campaign.

In a lawsuit filed in Ottawa last week, Sandeep Singh Sidhu alleged the Indian government had falsely branded him a terrorist to hit back at Canada amid a diplomatic row.

After Canada accused India of assassinating a B.C. Sikh leader in 2023, India’s media shot back that Sidhu was wanted for a fatal 2020 terrorist attack, and was employed by Ottawa.

The news reports sourced the allegations to India’s NIA counter-terrorism police, and used a photo of Sidhu he had given only to the Indian government when he applied for a travel visa.

The Indian press coverage alleged that Canada’s employment of a supposed terrorist in a national security job was “hypocrisy” and undermined Ottawa’s criticism of New Delhi.

A border officer for two decades, Sidhu said he has never been involved in terrorism, and was used by India because he has a common Sikh name and a visible, uniformed job in Canada’s national security apparatus.

As a result of the allegations, Sidhu faced threats from supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including an X post that showed his Abbotsford, B.C., home and said, “Go and kill him.”

But when Sidhu informed the CBSA and sought its help, his superiors told him the matter was not work-related and declined to provide any assistance, he alleged in the suit.

Responding to questions about the case, the CBSA said in a statement that it had received the lawsuit on Dec. 2 and therefore could not comment, but said that it backed its staff when warranted.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to protecting, supporting, and assisting employees and their families if they face harassment, assault, or threats against them or their property, while at work or as a direct result of their duties.”

One of the Toronto lawyers representing Sidhu, Jeffrey Kroeker, took issue with the statement, arguing that the Indian government only targeted his client because he wore a CBSA uniform.

“The CBSA knew the risk was real, especially since Mr. Sidhu brought the matter to the CBSA’s attention and because the very reason for the misinformation campaign was about Canada accusing India for conducting assassinations on Canadian soil,” he said.

“The CBSA clearly knew his life was at risk precisely because he was a CBSA officer and wearing the uniform of Canada, and they did nothing to help him. Worse, they mocked him, made his matters worse and turned their backs on him at his most vulnerable moment of need.”

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has not responded to requests for comment about the case. Indian news outlets contacted by Global News have also not responded.

The Canadian government cleared Sidhu of India’s allegations, finding there was nothing to them, but he has struggled to recover from what his lawyers called “an orchestrated misinformation campaign.”

India has long tried to depict Canada as awash with terrorists who support independence for what is known as Khalistan, the South Asian country’s Sikh-majority Punjab region.

Although the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says only a small number of Khalistan supporters are extremists, India has depicted the matter as a threat and demanded action.

Following the June 18, 2023, killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, as well as a series of other violent crimes linked to Indian agents, Canada expelled diplomats suspected of taking part in the attacks.

But since taking office, Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought to mend ties with India in the hopes of negotiating a trade deal amid the White House’s imposition of tariffs on Canadian exports.

