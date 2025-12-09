Als, Ticats will kick off 2026 CFL regular season

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will kick off the 2026 CFL season on June 4.

The league unveiled its schedule Tuesday, with the Als visiting the Ticats at Tim Hortons Field in the opener.

The first week will feature three games. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will visit the Calgary Stampeders on June 5, with the Ottawa Redblacks hosting the Edmonton Elks the following night.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will begin their Grey Cup title defence on June 13, hosting the B.C. Lions in a rematch of last year’s West Division final. Before the game, the Riders will raise their fifth championship banner in franchise history.

This year, three pre-season games will be played outside of traditional CFL markets.

The Riders will face Winnipeg in Saskatoon on May 23, while B.C. will also take on Calgary in Langford, B.C. Then on May 29, Toronto will host Hamilton in Guelph, Ont.

The Argos will play three home games in opposing stadiums during the first half of the season due to the FIFA World Cup. Toronto will face the Roughriders in Regina on June 26, play Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on July 10, then take on the Ticats at Hamilton Stadium on July 18.

The second half of Toronto’s season will feature more home games.

B.C. will also stage games in Kelowna, B.C., on June 27 versus Calgary and July 4 against Edmonton, again due to the World Cup.

The Stampeders will host the Argos in the second annual Stampede Bowl on July 2.

B.C. will be in Montreal on Sept. 4 to kick off the annual Labour Day weekend. Winnipeg will visit Saskatchewan on Sept. 6, with Hamilton hosting Toronto and Edmonton entertaining Calgary the following day.

Montreal will host Saskatchewan on Oct. 12, a Thanksgiving Day rematch of last year’s Grey Cup game. The two teams will complete the home-and-home series in Regina on Oct. 17.

The 2026 regular season will end Oct. 24 with the division semifinals slated for Oct. 31. The winners of the division finals on Nov. 7 will square off in the Grey Cup on Nov. 15 in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.