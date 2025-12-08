Menu

Canada

Ontario man charged after snow-blower dispute in Sault Ste. Marie

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 9:28 pm
1 min read
FILE - A man uses a snow blower on a sidewalk Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE - A man uses a snow blower on a sidewalk Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. AP - File
A 57-year-old man has been charged after police say a dispute in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., led to snow from a snow-blower being intentionally directed at another person.

Police say they received a report on the morning of Dec. 7 about an assault that had occurred the previous afternoon in the 100 block of Second Line West.

An investigation found the accused, identified as Christopher Wright, had argued with someone known to him before allegedly turning a snow blower on the victim.








No physical injuries were reported.

Officers located and arrested the man later that day.

Wright is charged with assault. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2026.

