Ontario man charged after snow-blower dispute in Sault Ste. Marie

A 57-year-old man has been charged after police say a dispute in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., led to snow from a snow-blower being intentionally directed at another person.
Police say they received a report on the morning of Dec. 7 about an assault that had occurred the previous afternoon in the 100 block of Second Line West.
An investigation found the accused, identified as Christopher Wright, had argued with someone known to him before allegedly turning a snow blower on the victim.
Get breaking National news
No physical injuries were reported.
Officers located and arrested the man later that day.
Wright is charged with assault. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2026.
Comments