McDavid says confidence rising in Edmonton

EDMONTON – While a three-game winning streak is modest by many standards, it would be a significant milestone for the inconsistent Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers haven’t won three straight this season and will look to end that pattern Tuesday when they entertain the Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4). The Sabres have lost their last two, while the Oilers seem to be settling in after decisive wins over the Seattle Kraken (9-4) and Winnipeg Jets (6-2)

“All year we’ve been winning one, losing one, so we’re kind of hovering around .500,” goaltender Calvin Pickard said after Monday’s practice. “It’s good to string a few together. We’ve got a couple in a row, played well in those two, so now we have to keep playing well, keep the same consistent effort.

“This team is no stranger to big win streaks. We’ve done it the last few years, and this would be a nice time to get one going.”

Since returning home from a six-game road trip in which they dropped four, the Oilers have won three of five and have outscored opponents 19-7 over their last four.

“Confidence is a real thing. When you don’t have it, it’s pretty tough,” captain Connor McDavid said of the recent rash of goals. “Guys are feeling pretty confident right now, individuals are playing a little better.

“Have we turned the corner? I don’t know. We’re always working at our game, and we’re still trying to get better. Things have been better the last little while, now we have to keep it going.”

Forward Leon Draisaitl said confidence can be fickle and that it wavered during the team’s rough start to the season.

“Sometimes you lose confidence in your own ability and the ability of the group a little bit, and it takes a little while to get out of it,” Draisaitl said. “There’s an underlying confidence within our group that we know how to play, we just have to do it more often.”

One factor in their recent success has been simply having time to practice.

“There are a lot of factors, but in my opinion, probably that’s the biggest key,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “As much as I would like to think my practices are great and they turn teams around, I think it’s just a fact the guys are on the ice, and they’re moving the puck while getting confronted, under pressure … forced to make plays.”

Game-day skates don’t have the same intensity. Plus, Knoblauch added, being home for the last two weeks has also allowed him to give players some time off from the rink.

“We didn’t have the luxury of giving the guys a day off for the first seven weeks,” he said. “We played so many games; the last two weeks we’ve had numerous practices, and then last Friday … we were able to say we’ve had a lot of practices (take the day off). So right now we’re in a good spot, having practice times but also affording time for players to rest.”

The Oilers host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday before heading on another five-game eastern road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2025.