Winnipeg officer who took photo of dead body off the job: police chief

A veteran Winnipeg police officer who took a photo of a dead woman while on duty is no longer on the job.

Police Chief Gene Bowers says Const. Elston Bostock, who was previously suspended without pay, is off the force.

Bostock, a 22-year member of the service, pleaded guilty last month to several offences, including causing an indignity to human remains.

Police have said Bostock responded to a call about a sudden death at a home in 2021, and took a photo of the dead woman, who was partially clothed, and sent it to another officer.

Bowers has said he apologized to the woman’s family for the “horrific treatment.”

Bostock has not yet been sentenced and still faces other charges.