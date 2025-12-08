Menu

Crime

Winnipeg officer who took photo of dead body off the job: police chief

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A veteran Winnipeg police officer who took a photo of a dead woman while on duty is no longer on the job.

Police Chief Gene Bowers says Const. Elston Bostock, who was previously suspended without pay, is off the force.

Bostock, a 22-year member of the service, pleaded guilty last month to several offences, including causing an indignity to human remains.

Police have said Bostock responded to a call about a sudden death at a home in 2021, and took a photo of the dead woman, who was partially clothed, and sent it to another officer.

Bowers has said he apologized to the woman’s family for the “horrific treatment.”

Bostock has not yet been sentenced and still faces other charges.

Click to play video: 'Drug trafficking, indignity to human remains among charges faced by Winnipeg cop, chief says'
Drug trafficking, indignity to human remains among charges faced by Winnipeg cop, chief says
© 2025 The Canadian Press

